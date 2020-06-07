Court Set to Decide on Samsung Heir's Arrest

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court will decide on Monday whether to issue an arrest warrant for Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong over possible involvement in alleged irregularities surrounding a 2015 merger between Samsung affiliates.The Seoul Central District Court is set to hold a hearing at 10:30 a.m. The court will also deliberate the prosecution's warrant request for Choi Gee-sung and Kim Jong-joong, two former executives with the group's now defunct Future Strategy Office.The court's decision is expected to come Monday night or early Tuesday morning.Last week, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office sought an arrest warrant for Lee, de facto head of Samsung group, on charges of illegal transactions, stock market manipulation and violation of laws on external audits.Prosecutors suspect Samsung management intentionally lowered the value of Samsung C&T while inflating that of Cheil Industries ahead of the merger, to help benefit the heir-apparent in his managerial succession.The legal enforcement agency also suspects alleged accounting fraud at Cheil affiliate Samsung BioLogics helped facilitate the merger, which ultimately assisted Lee in overhauling the group's governance structure.