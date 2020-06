Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign investors net sold over four trillion won of South Korean stocks in May, extending their selling spree to a fourth straight month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to data from the Financial Supervisory Service(FSS) on Monday, foreigners sold a net four-point-06 trillion won worth of local stocks last month.By country, American investors net sold one-point-eight trillion won, while those from Britain offloaded 700 billion won.In contrast, investors from Saudi Arabia and China net purchased 600 billion won and 300 billion won in stocks, respectively.Meanwhile, foreigners bought a total of two-point-82 trillion won worth of local bonds last month, extending the buying spree to a fifth straight month.Foreign bond holdings hit a record high of 143-point-one trillion won, or seven-point-three percent of the total, as of the end of May.