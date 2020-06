Photo : YONHAP News

A high school student in Seoul tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday after visiting an amusement park in southern Seoul.The Jungnang district office said Sunday that a senior at Wonmook High School tested positive for the virus, adding the school has suspended on-site classes and switched to online classes from Monday to Wednesday.The district office said about 600 students and teachers will get tested on Monday.The senior and her three friends reportedly visited Lotte World Adventure for about nine hours from noon on Friday.The indoor amusement park suspended operations at around 1 p.m. on Sunday for the safety of visitors and workers after health authorities confirmed the student's contraction.Lotte World is also checking its surveillance cameras to trace the confirmed patient's movement at its facility.