Over 6,000 People Used QR Registry During Trial Period

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said on Sunday that more than six thousand people have used quick response-code-based entry logs since the registry system was introduced on a trial basis last week in efforts to better track and contain the coronavirus.The system was introduced at 16 establishments in Seoul, Incheon and Daejeon last Monday.The Korea Centers for Disease and Prevention(KCDC) said during a press briefing that as of 12 a.m. Sunday, entry information of about 31-hundred people was electronically collected at the facilities.The KCDC said that 287 additional facilities voluntarily introduced the application and collected information of an additional two-thousand-881 people who visited the places over the past six days.Health authorities said that as they found elderly citizens were having difficulty using the system, the government will produce videos and other content to promote understanding.The QR code-based registry system will be expanded to all high-risk facilities across the nation from Wednesday.