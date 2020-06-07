Gov't to Conduct Inspections on Door-to-Door Sales Businesses

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to conduct inspections of door-to-door business establishments from Monday after coronavirus cases were confirmed at one such facility in Seoul.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Sunday during a regular press briefing that they will conduct health inspections on nearly 17-thousand door-to-door business facilities through June 19.The move comes after the outbreak of infections at Seoul-based health product retailer Richway, which organizes promotional events involving meals and recreational activities for mostly elderly consumers.According to health authorities, the Fair Trade Commission asked local governments to conduct thorough inspections into promotional activities by door-to-door sales businesses targeting the elderly, who are more vulnerable to the virus.Local governments and police will reportedly request a formal investigation or demand corrective action if any promotional activities involving the elderly are found.