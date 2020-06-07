Gov't Urges Public's Active Participation in Distancing in Daily Life

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has urged the public to thoroughly observe distancing in daily life guidelines as COVID-19 infections continue to be reported in the Seoul metropolitan area.During a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Monday, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said such public participation is more important than quarantine authorities’ testing efforts.Citing that it’s been two weeks since the government strengthened quarantine measures in Seoul and surrounding areas, Park said the first week of June saw the number of daily infections hover around 40.Also during Monday’s meeting, participants reviewed quarantine efforts under way in the capital and surrounding regions which have seen a spike in cases.Park ordered related agencies to check the supply and demand of test kits and to determine whether full preparations are in place for contingencies and a second wave of infections.