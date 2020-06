Photo : YONHAP News

A demonstration was held in Seoul’s Myeongdong district on Saturday over the death of African-American George Floyd while under police custody.Dressed in black and holding signs reading “Black Lives Matter,” some one-hundred people marched in silence from Myeongdong to Hanbit Square near Cheonggye Stream.Upon arriving at the square, participants took a knee in silence for one minute to pay tribute to Floyd.The organizer, Shim Ji-hoon, said he decided to hold the event because racism is not an issue that only concerns the U.S. He said he believes it is a topic that requires solidarity given that various races live together in South Korean society as well.Saturday’s rally came as Black Lives Matter demonstrations are being held across the globe.