South Korea has reported less than 40 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in three days as the country grapples with sporadic clusters in the Seoul metropolitan area.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Monday added 38 positive cases in the past 24 hours ending 12 a.m., taking the tally to eleven-thousand-814.Over 50 new cases were reported on the two previous days, including 57 on Sunday, many of which were linked to recent outbreaks in the capital Seoul area.Of the latest cases, 33 were local transmissions, all from the wider Seoul region, including 22 in the capital city, seven in Gyeonggi Province and four in Incheon.Meanwhile, the number of deaths from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 273.