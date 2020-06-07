Samsung Heir Attends Arrest Warrant Hearing over 2015 Merger

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court has begun reviewing an arrest warrant for Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong over his possible involvement in alleged irregularities in a 2015 merger between Samsung affiliates.The 51-year-old Samsung heir appeared at the Seoul Central District Court on Monday morning and entered the courtroom without answering questions from reporters, though he went through the press photo line.It was the first time he went through a press line at a hearing in eight months, with the last being a hearing on the massive scandal involving the Park Geun-hye administration.The court's decision is expected to come Monday night or early Tuesday morning.Last week, the prosecutors’ office sought an arrest warrant for Lee, de facto head of Samsung group, on charges of illegal transactions, stock market manipulation and violation of laws on external audits.Prosecutors suspect Samsung management intentionally lowered the value of Samsung C&T while inflating that of Cheil Industries ahead of the merger, to help benefit the heir-apparent in his managerial succession.The legal enforcement agency also suspects alleged accounting fraud at Cheil affiliate Samsung BioLogics helped facilitate the merger, which ultimately assisted Lee in overhauling the group's governance structure.