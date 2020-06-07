Menu Content

Pyongyang Continues to Slam Seoul's N. Korea Policies

Pyongyang continued to slam the Moon Jae-in administration's North Korea policies, after regime leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Yo-jong, took issue with defector-led anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns in the South.

The North's propaganda outlet "DPRK Today" on Monday called Seoul's upcoming ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the first inter-Korean summit a "brazen-faced farce."

It added that Seoul won't be able to escape the "criminal responsibility" of shattering inter-Korean ties through such an event.

Another propaganda website "Uriminzokkiri" said the liberal Moon government, which came to power after candlelight rallies helped oust former conservative President Park Geun-hye, greatly resembles its conservative predecessors.

Citing the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile defense system and Seoul and Washington’s annual military drills, the website accused the Moon government of engaging in anti-Pyongyang policies by siding with the U.S.
