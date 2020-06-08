Concerns over COVID-19 Clusters in Seoul Metro Area on the Rise

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Concerns over sporadic clusters of coronavirus infections in Seoul and its surrounding regions are on the rise as the fourth and final group of six million elementary to high school students returned to schools on Monday.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: South Korea's central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Monday, 38 more people tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total case count to eleven-thousand-814.Thirty-three of the new cases were community infections, while the other five were imported from overseas.All 33 of the local infections were reported in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi Province and the nearby city of Incheon.The Seoul metropolitan area has become a hotbed for clusters involving workplaces and religious facilities, contributing to a recent spike in daily new cases from 30 to upwards of 60.What's more concerning is that cases with an unknown source have surged to eight-point-seven percent.Authorities are also on edge after a high school student tested positive after visiting an indoor amusement park in southern Seoul.Both the amusement park and the student's school in Seoul's Jungnang district were temporarily shut down as health officials began epidemiological surveys.Some 150 people who had close contact with the student, as well as all the students and teachers at the school, will be tested for the virus.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.