Education Minister Vows Prompt Response to Keep Students Safe from Virus Risks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's education minister has vowed prompt responses to situations in which students' safety may be at risk as the fourth and final group of elementary to high school students returned to schools Monday.Stressing that the completion of school reopenings marks a new beginning as well as new challenges, Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said the government will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 clusters in the Seoul metropolitan area.The minister said education and health authorities are also closely communicating and will take steps to reduce classroom density in outbreak affected areas.Yoo also addressed the recent case of a high school student in Seoul's Jungnang district who tested positive for the virus after visiting an indoor amusement park. She said authorities have launched contact and tracing efforts to determine if students and teachers at the affected school may have also been infected.The minister urged students nationwide to follow quarantine guidelines and avoid visits to multi-purpose facilities after school.