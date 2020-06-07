Menu Content

Authorities Prudent About Reinstating Social Distancing

Write: 2020-06-08 14:43:28Update: 2020-06-08 14:55:40

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government remained prudent about reinstating strict social distancing amid a recent rise in COVID-19 infections in Seoul and surrounding regions.

The central disaster countermeasures headquarters on Monday said it is carefully considering the option, since social distancing significantly reduces business activity and damages the country's working class.

Authorities added that local governments have already banned operations of facilities with high risk for group infection.

While maintaining distance in daily life, the government plans to reconsider social distancing, which ended in early May, after monitoring the situation for the next week.

Following a recent cluster of infections at a logistics center in Gyeonggi Province, authorities recommended the shutdown of public and multi-purpose facilities in the metro area from May 29 until June 14.
