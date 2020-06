Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will stock up on COVID-19 sample collection kits in preparation for a prolonged pandemic.The central disaster countermeasures headquarters said on Monday that the stockpile initiative is expected to allow the country to proactively respond to large-scale outbreaks or shutdowns of kit manufacturers.Authorities added that mass testing, quick tracing and isolation are the main components of the country's quarantine system.The government plans to monitor domestic production and supply volumes once a week and request manufacturers to increase production whenever necessary.Public health centers will have two-weeks worth of the kits in reserves, while the government will also have 350-thousand kits in a separate stockpile for emergency use.