Autopsy Underway on Head of Shelter for Victims of Wartime Sex Slavery

Photo : YONHAP News

Police are currently investigating the cause of death for the head of a shelter for victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery with an autopsy currently underway.The 60-year-old surnamed Son was found at her home in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, late Saturday. According to police, the autopsy began Monday morning at the National Forensic Service and they suspect cause of death could be suicide.Police earlier said they found the deceased after responding to a report from a colleague who could not get a hold of Son. There was no letter or will found at the scene or any sign of forced entry or foul play.They will continue investigating by contacting the victim’s friends, family and acquaintances, as well as searching her electronic devices.The prosecution recently raided and searched the shelter run by the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance as part of its probe into the group's alleged misuse of donated funds meant for sex slavery victims.