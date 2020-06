Photo : YONHAP News

The amount of unemployment benefits paid out in South Korea topped one trillion won for the first time last month, largely due to the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic.According to data released by the Ministry of Employment and Labor on Monday, one-point-02 trillion won in state funds was paid to those looking for jobs in May, up 33-point-nine percent from a year earlier.It's the first time unemployment benefits surpassed one trillion won since the unemployment insurance program was adopted in 1995.Around 111-thousand people seeking jobs applied for the benefits last month, up 32-point-one percent on-year.The ministry attributed the record payments to an increase in new applications, as well as a rise in both the amount of payments and an extension in the period under which benefits are offered.