N. Korea Continues Threats over Leaflets

Photo : KBS News

North Korea has continued threats over inter-Korean relations saying propaganda leaflet campaigns carried out by North Korean defectors in South Korea are more serious than a military provocation.In a commentary piece on Monday, the North Korean ruling Workers’ Party newspaper the Rodong Sinmun said the leaflets insult the country's supreme leader and its regime. Thereby sending them across the border constitutes as a number one hostile act more serious than firing guns.The paper went on to say that South Korea's neglect to address the leaflet campaigns proves that all promises it has made were just hypocrisy and deception.It said the latest event has ignited a breakdown in cross-border relations and South Korean authorities should be prepared for the worst, warning South-North ties can completely fall apart.The North Korean leader's powerful sister Kim Yo-jong issued a statement Thursday and threatened to take a number of measures if Seoul did not stop North Korean defectors from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.North Korea's United Front Department(UFD) has also echoed similar threats to completely sever inter-Korean relations.