Over 500 schools suspended or delayed classes Monday due to coronavirus fears as the country pushed ahead with its fourth and final phase of school opening.The Education Ministry said 517 schools postponed the scheduled return of students as of 10 a.m. Monday, accounting for two-point-five percent of all kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools nationwide.The great majority of this total, 513 schools, are located in the Seoul metropolitan area, including Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.By area, over 250 of these schools are in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, where a cluster of coronavirus infections emerged from a distribution center, and over 150 are located in the Bupyeong District of Incheon.