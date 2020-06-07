Heat Advisories Issued for Most Inland Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

Heat advisories were issued in many inland areas of South Korea on Monday as students of all grades returned to school amid the coronavirus pandemic while the mercury climbed to 30 degrees Celsius.Alerts were issued as of 11 a.m. for parts of the Gyeonggi, Gangwon, Chungcheong, Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces as well as the cities of Daejeon, Daegu and Sejong.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) announced that similar advisories would also be issued at 11 a.m. Tuesday for eastern Seoul, which will be the first for the capital city this year.A heat wave advisory is issued when the highest sensible temperature is expected to exceed 33 degrees Celsius for at least two days or when serious heat-related damage is anticipated.The KMA said it will be very hot in most inland regions until Wednesday and advised people to take necessary precautions to protect their health and to prevent any impact on agriculture, livestock and other industries.Temperatures are expected to cool down later in the week as rain is in the forecast for southern areas and Jeju Island.