Moon Responds to Controversy Surrounding Advocacy Group for Sex Slavery Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed to strengthen the transparency of local civic groups and how they spend donations.Moon made the remark in a meeting with his secretaries on Monday. It was his first comments on controversy that erupted early last month over allegations of misappropriation by a leading civic group for the victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery.While noting the case serves as an opportunity to look back on the practices of civic groups, the president stressed the cause of the movement on Japan’s wartime sexual slavery should hold firm.Moon said the weekly Wednesday rallies led by the group, the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, has developed into a global human rights campaign.Moon also called Lee Yong-soo, a surviving victim who first raised the allegations against the Korean Council, a living history of the campaign, adding the dignity of Yoo and 16 other survivors is unquestionable.The president stressed citizens will be further encouraged to make donations for various social causes if they know how their money is spent, vowing the central and regional governments will also manage their grant budgets transparently.