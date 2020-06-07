N. Korea Resumes Inter-Korean Communication at Liaison Office

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea responded to South Korea’s daily phone call at the inter-Korean liaison office Monday, after not taking an earlier call.An official of South Korea's Unification Ministry revealed in the afternoon that telephone engagement between the two sides was carried out at 5 p.m. as usual.The North Korean side did not answer a call from the South earlier at 9 a.m., triggering speculation Pyongyang may have begun to follow through with a course of actions it threatened to take over anti-North Korea leaflet campaigns in the South.The ministry official said the North did not make any mention of their lack of response in the morning.North Korea's United Front Department(UFD) said last Thursday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, who oversees South Korea-related affairs, ordered officials to look into implementing measures, including the closure of the liaison office, unless the leaflet campaigns are stopped.