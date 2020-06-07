Rival Parties Fail to Meet Deadline to Elect Parliamentary Standing Committee Chiefs

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling and opposition parties failed on Monday to reach a deal on how to divide powerful parliamentary committee chief posts as they hit the legal deadline for the procedure.The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition United Future Party(UFP), Kim Tae-nyeon and Joo Ho-young, held last-minute negotiations in a meeting presided over by National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, but couldn’t resolve the matter.Under parliamentary law, the heads of Assembly standing committees should be elected within three days of the opening of the new parliament, which occurred last Friday.The rival parties, however, managed to reach an agreement on creating a special committee by Wednesday to determine how many members will comprise each of the 18 standing committees for the 21st National Assembly. The special committee itself will consist of 11 people, including six from the DP and four from the UFP.Further negotiations on choosing standing committee chiefs are expected to be held this week.The DP and UFP in recent days have been locking horns over who will take the helm of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee and the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts, two key groups for legislative activities for major policies, such as passing new bills or the national budget.