Prosecutors Dismiss Alleged Political Links in SillaJen Stock Trading Case

Photo : KBS News

The prosecution has dismissed allegations that politicians and senior government officials were involved in an insider stock trading scheme by top managers at local pharmaceutical firm SillaJen.The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office held a media briefing on Monday, announcing the result of its 10-month-long investigation into alleged illegalities surrounding the Busan-based firm, including a decision to indict and arrest four of its executives on various charges including violating capital market law. Five other senior company officials were also indicted without arrest.Prosecutors, however, said no evidence had been found to back suspicions of the company’s political connections to close aides of former President Roh Moo-hyun.ShillaJen CEO Moon Eun-sang and some other executives have been accused of avoiding massive losses by using insider information before the company’s anticancer drug candidate Pexa-Vec failed its phase 3 clinical trial and was stopped in 2019.