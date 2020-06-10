Court Rejects Arrest Warrant for Samsung Heir

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court refused to grant an arrest warrant for Samsung Electronics Vice Chair Lee Jae-yong over his alleged involvement in a controversial 2015 merger between Samsung affiliates.The Seoul Central District Court rejected the prosecution's request to arrest Lee at around 2 a.m. Tuesday, citing that there wasn’t sufficient probable cause for his arrest.The arrest warrants for two other Samsung executives, Choi Gee-sung and Kim Jong-joong, were also turned down.The de facto leader of Samsung Group and two of his former executives were charged with unfair trading and stock price manipulation among other charges.Judge Won Jung-sook said the explanation of the need to arrest the defendants against the principle of trial without detention was insufficient.According to the judge, prosecutors seem to have already secured a considerable amount of evidence through its investigation. She added that in light of the importance of the case, whether the defendants are responsible for their charges should be determined through sufficient legal battles and court hearings.