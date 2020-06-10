US Reaffirms Inter-Korean Cooperation, Denuclearization Should Proceed in Lockstep

The U.S. State Department has reaffirmed that the United States supports inter-Korean cooperation and coordinates with its ally South Korea to ensure such cooperation proceeds in lockstep with progress on denuclearization.
A spokesperson of the department issued the position on Monday in response to a written inquiry from Seoul-based Yonhap News regarding North Korea's recent threats over anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent over the border by North Korean defectors in South Korea.
The department has issued similar statements regarding inter-Korean issues.
Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that South Korea and the U.S. discussed North Korea issues after its leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong threatened to scrap the 2018 military accord, taking issue with the leaflet campaigns.
On Friday, a day after Kim's statement, North Korea's United Front Department said that Kim, who oversees South Korea-related affairs, ordered officials to look into implementing measures she had earlier threatened to take if Seoul did not stop North Korean defectors from sending the leaflets.