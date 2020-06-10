US Reaffirms Inter-Korean Cooperation, Denuclearization Should Proceed in Lockstep

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has reaffirmed that the United States supports inter-Korean cooperation and coordinates with its ally South Korea to ensure such cooperation proceeds in lockstep with progress on denuclearization.A spokesperson of the department issued the position on Monday in response to a written inquiry from Seoul-based Yonhap News regarding North Korea's recent threats over anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent over the border by North Korean defectors in South Korea.The department has issued similar statements regarding inter-Korean issues.Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that South Korea and the U.S. discussed North Korea issues after its leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong threatened to scrap the 2018 military accord, taking issue with the leaflet campaigns.On Friday, a day after Kim's statement, North Korea's United Front Department said that Kim, who oversees South Korea-related affairs, ordered officials to look into implementing measures she had earlier threatened to take if Seoul did not stop North Korean defectors from sending the leaflets.