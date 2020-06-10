Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Hungary Discuss COVID-19 Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Hungary held phone talks on Monday to discuss cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and bilateral issues.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto spoke on the phone after the first anniversary of a deadly boat sinking in Budapest that killed 27 people, including 25 South Koreans.Minister Kang thanked Hungary for awarding South Korean rescue workers medals of merit for their roles in searching for victims. Hungary hosted a memorial ceremony for the accident in its capital on May 29.Kang also expressed thanks to the Hungarian government for allowing South Koreans to enter the country in late April in exception to entry restrictions over coronavirus concerns.In response, Szijjarto promised his country's continued and active support in the investigation into the boat sinking and memorial events for the victims, noting that South Korea has become the biggest foreign investor for his country as of last year.