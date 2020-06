Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties will hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss how to organize the standing committees of the 21st National Assembly.The parties on Monday held a plenary session to pass a motion on setting up a special parliamentary committee that will discuss and set how many members will comprise each of the 18 standing committees.The special committee will consist of six lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party, four from the main opposition United Future Party and one from the minor progressive Justice Party.The committee will hold its first meeting on Tuesday and the rival parties plan to pass the revision at a plenary session at 2 p.m. Wednesday.