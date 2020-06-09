N. Korea Ignores Liaison Office Call after Vowing to Cut All Communication

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea did not answer a daily phone call from South Korea at the inter-Korean liaison office on Tuesday morning after announcing it would cut all inter-Korean communication lines later that day.An official at the South Korean Unification Ministry said that Seoul attempted to call North Korea in the morning as scheduled, but Pyongyang did not answer.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Tuesday morning that Pyongyang will completely shut down the line at noon.The report said this also includes the East and West Seas communication lines between the militaries, an inter-Korean "trial communication line" and a hotline between the Central Committee of the North's Workers' Party and South Korea's presidential office.Since the office's opening in September 2018 following the historic Panmunjeom inter-Korean summit, the two Koreas have made two daily calls, one at 9:00 a.m. and another at 5:00 p.m.On Monday, North Korea did not answer the morning call, but did pick up the phone in the afternoon.