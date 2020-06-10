Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Inter-Korea

N. Korea Ignores Daily Communication via Inter-Korean Military Channels

Write: 2020-06-09 10:15:19Update: 2020-06-09 10:23:19

N. Korea Ignores Daily Communication via Inter-Korean Military Channels

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has not responded to South Korea’s daily telephone call via military channels after it threatened to cut all communication lines between the two countries. 

The South Korean Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that the North Korean side did not respond to calls made through the East and West Sea Communication Lines at 9 a.m. The regime also did not answer a hotline established between naval ships. 

South and North Korea have communicated through these channels twice a day at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. since the lines were restored as follow-up measures to the inter-Korean summit and general-level talks in 2018. 

It is the first time the North has ignored calls via military channels since Pyongyang threatened to withdraw some conciliatory measures in protest of leaflet campaigns led by defectors-turned-activists in the South. 

Earlier on Tuesday, the North said it would cut off all inter-Korean communication lines at noon that day and did not respond to a call via the inter-Korean liaison office in the morning.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >