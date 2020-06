Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported 38 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row as sporadic clusters in the Seoul metropolitan area continue to put the country on edge.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Tuesday reported the latest figures from the past 24 hours ending 12 a.m., lifting the national tally to eleven-thousand-852.Of the cases, 35 were local transmissions with 33 from the wider Seoul area including 18 in the capital city, 12 in Gyeonggi Province and three in Incheon.The other two domestic infections were reported in South Chungcheong Province and South Gyeongsang Province.The virus-related death toll rose by one to 274.