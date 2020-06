Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's public debt expanded by a monthly record of nearly 15 trillion won in April as the government continued expansionary policies to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the latest data by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday, government debt totaled 746-point-three trillion won in April, up 14-point-seven trillion won from the previous month.The monthly increase is the biggest since the ministry began compiling related data in 2014.The ministry said the record figure comes after balances for both government and national housing bonds increased due to the government's first extra budget.The government's consolidated budget balance, meanwhile, posted a deficit of 43-point-three trillion won between January and April.