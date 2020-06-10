HDC Reaffirms Intent to Purchase Asiana Airlines after Creditors' Ultimatum

Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Development Company has reaffirmed its intent to take over the country's second-largest flagship carrier Asiana Airlines.The company, however, added on Tuesday that it called to renegotiate the planned acquisition with creditors, including state lender Korea Development Bank(KDB), as the airline industry struggles to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.HDC described the ongoing pandemic as a "never expected and very negative factor," which will affect its acquisition plan.This comes in response to the creditors' letter late last month, urging the company to clarify its intent to proceed with the deal so that they can seek to delay the purchase until the year's end.In December 2019, a consortium by HDC and Mirae Asset Daewoo signed a deal with the creditors to acquire a 30-point-77 percent stake in Asiana from Kumho Asiana Group, new shares to be issued and Asiana's six affiliates for two-point-five trillion won.While the deal called for the transaction to be completed by June 27, there's a clause that allows an additional six months due to holdups in the authorization process by foreign governments.