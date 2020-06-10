Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

S. Korea's Rival Parties Give Mixed Reaction to N. Korea's Channel Disconnection

Write: 2020-06-09 13:22:17Update: 2020-06-09 14:24:42

S. Korea's Rival Parties Give Mixed Reaction to N. Korea's Channel Disconnection

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's rival political parties on Tuesday gave mixed reactions to North Korea's declaration that it would cut off all inter-Korean channels in protest of anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns in the South.

The ruling Democratic Party(DP)'s policy committee chief Cho Jeong-sik urged the North to retract its decision and cooperate in fulfilling agreements made between the two sides' leaders in 2018.

Assessing that Pyongyang is likely seeking a way to end the impasse in its denuclearization talks with Washington, Cho vowed to legalize a ban on the campaigns, which he said was an obstacle in the development of inter-Korean ties.

Main opposition United Future Party(UFP) floor leader Joo Ho-young expressed pity over the situation, urging the Moon Jae-in administration to stop being submissive in its dealings with the North.

The UFP also warned that Pyongyang's latest actions could serve as the foundation for future nuclear or missile provocations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >