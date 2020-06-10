S. Korea's Rival Parties Give Mixed Reaction to N. Korea's Channel Disconnection

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's rival political parties on Tuesday gave mixed reactions to North Korea's declaration that it would cut off all inter-Korean channels in protest of anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns in the South.The ruling Democratic Party(DP)'s policy committee chief Cho Jeong-sik urged the North to retract its decision and cooperate in fulfilling agreements made between the two sides' leaders in 2018.Assessing that Pyongyang is likely seeking a way to end the impasse in its denuclearization talks with Washington, Cho vowed to legalize a ban on the campaigns, which he said was an obstacle in the development of inter-Korean ties.Main opposition United Future Party(UFP) floor leader Joo Ho-young expressed pity over the situation, urging the Moon Jae-in administration to stop being submissive in its dealings with the North.The UFP also warned that Pyongyang's latest actions could serve as the foundation for future nuclear or missile provocations.