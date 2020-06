Photo : YONHAP News

The first heat wave advisory of the year has been issued for Seoul.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said as of 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, the advisory came into effect for the eastern parts of the capital city.The weather agency issues a heat wave advisory when the daytime high is forecast to exceed 33 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days and a warning when it is expected to surpass 35 degrees Celsius.The daytime high in Seoul on Tuesday was forecast between 27 and 35 degrees Celsius, after it peaked at 32 degrees the previous day.In the southeastern city of Gyeongsan, a heat wave warning was in place after the temperature was expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius, after hitting 35 degrees on Monday.