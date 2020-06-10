Samsung Expresses Relief over Court Rejecting Lee Jae-yong Arrest Warrant

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Group has expressed relief over a court decision to reject an arrest warrant for Samsung Electronics Vice Chair Lee Jae-yong over alleged involvement in a controversial 2015 merger of Samsung affiliates.The conglomerate said on Tuesday that the worst-case scenario has been avoided with the ruling, adding that it’s a relief that efforts to unveil the truth will be carried out without Lee’s detention.One Samsung official said the court decision was appropriate given that there is no risk of Lee destroying evidence or fleeing and there is room for argument in the prosecution’s charges against Lee.Lee’s defense counsel noted on Tuesday that in making its ruling, the Seoul Central District Court had said there wasn’t sufficient probable cause for Lee’s arrest and the explanation of the need to arrest Lee against the principle of trial without detention was insufficient.