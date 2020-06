Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry said it tried to put in another call to North Korea via the inter-Korean liaison office at noon Tuesday, but the North did not pick up.After the North failed to respond to the South’s call earlier in the day, the ministry told reporters that it would try to call the North again at noon.This was when the North said it would begin to cut lines between the South's presidential office and its ruling Workers' Party in addition to the liaison office and military hotlines.The reclusive state has ignored calls made via the liaison office and military hotlines since earlier in the day in the wake of its announcement that it would sever all inter-Korean channels in protest of anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns in the South.