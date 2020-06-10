Gov't Concerned Metropolitan Area Will See 2nd Wave of COVID-19 Infections

Menu Content

Write: 2020-06-09 15:27:35Update: 2020-06-09 15:45:56

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has expressed concerns over a second wave of COVID-19 infections if it fails to preemptively sever the links of a series of infections that have emerged in Seoul and its surrounding areas. 

Son Young-rae, a public relations official at the central disaster management headquarters, said Tuesday that 313 out of 349 new cases reported in the nation this month were community infections and that 97 percent of the total, or 303, were reported in the Seoul metropolitan area.  

He said the latest clusters in the region are occurring sporadically at various venues where large groups gather. 

Son said voluntary cooperation by residents and businesses is key to cutting the links of these clusters. 

He asked residents of Seoul and surrounding regions to refrain from going out and taking part in gatherings and to avoid going to enclosed and crowded spaces.
