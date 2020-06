Photo : YONHAP News

A survey for artifacts was recently conducted in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) as part of the government's initiative to inscribe the DMZ on the UNESCO World Heritage list and to create an international peace zone.According to the Cultural Heritage Administration(CHA) on Tuesday, the four-day study took place from May 26 to 29 at Daeseongdong Village, better known as "Freedom Village" in Paju.The survey team found various artifacts, including two sets of chipped-stone tools from the Paleolithic Era.Earthenware from the Goryeo and Choseon dynasties was also discovered.The cultural surveys of some 40 venues, including the Joint Security Area(JSA) and the country's northernmost guard post(GP) in Goseong, are scheduled to continue until next May.