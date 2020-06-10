Gov't to Get Tough with Individuals and Businesses that Flaunt Quarantine Rules

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is vowing to deal sternly with uncooperative behavior regarding COVID-19.At an emergency ministerial meeting chaired by Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Tuesday, the government decided that individuals who purposely reject epidemiological surveys or actively obstruct quarantine policies will be detained and investigated.Authorities will also work to strengthen penalties so that maximum prison terms and fines can be imposed at trial.The police will directly investigate violations of the Infectious Disease Prevention Act and businesses and facilities that violate quarantine guidelines will be sternly dealt with.Over 700 people who violated self-isolation and other quarantine rules have been questioned by police and nearly 300 have been indicted and handed to the prosecution.