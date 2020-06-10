Vietnam Allows Entry of More S. Korean Businesspeople, Family

Photo : YONHAP News

Vietnam has additionally approved the entry of some 860 South Korean business people and their families into the country as an exception to the coronavirus ban on incoming foreign travelers.The Korea Chamber of Business in Vietnam or KORCHAM said Tuesday that 863 South Koreans have obtained the green-light from the Vietnamese prime minister's office to enter the country.Over 190 of this group who represent essential workforce already landed at Van Don International Airport in northern Vietnam on Tuesday morning.They will be quarantined at a local hotel for two weeks after which they will head to their respective companies and residences.KORCHAM said Hanoi has also allowed family members of the business personnel to fly in from Friday.The Vietnamese government had approved from March to May the entry of 24-hundred executives of large and small South Korean firms, including conglomerates Samsung and LG. Last Sunday, over 200 Korean students, parents and teachers flew into Hanoi.