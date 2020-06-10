S. Korean Sailor Kidnapped off Gabon Released

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean national who was kidnapped by pirates off the coast of the West African nation of Gabon more than a month ago has been released.The South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the person, a man in his 50s, was set free in southern Nigeria on Monday evening local time. The man is reportedly in good health and is under protection at a safe place arranged by the South Korean Embassy in Nigeria.At his request, the Seoul government will swiftly arrange a flight to bring him back.The ministry said it has constantly briefed his family, arranged a phone call between them and the man upon his release and will provide consular services necessary for his arrival in South Korea.Two Senegal-flagged shrimp fishing vessels carrying him and five other crew members were attacked by unidentified pirates on May 3. The other kidnapped crew members, including three Indonesians and two Senegalese nationals, were also released.