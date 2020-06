Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called on the Ministry of Government Legislation to play a more active role to help the government’s deregulation drive and reduce red tape across the administration.According to Presidential Spokesman Kang Min-seok, during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon ordered "pan-government utilization" of the ministry.The president said while the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court are top institutions in interpreting laws and the constitution, respectively, the ministry plays a corresponding role in authoritative interpretation of government rules.Noting a more active role by the ministry will raise the productivity of the state administration, he instructed organizational and workforce augmentation for the agency if needed.