S. Korea to Enforce Mandatory QR Code-based Registry at 'High Risk' Facilities

Photo : YONHAP News

Quick response(QR) code-based registration of visitors at bars, clubs and other entertainment facilities across the country will be mandatory from Wednesday as part of the country's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.According to health authorities on Wednesday, the digitized registry system will be enforced nationwide at eight types of establishments that have been designated as "high risk".Such facilities, including bars, karaoke rooms, clubs, indoor group workouts and indoor concert venues that offer standing shows, are required to use smartphone QR code entry logs for all visitors to keep a record of their personal details. There are around 80-thousand such facilities across the nation.Owners and users who violate the administrative measure will be subject to a penalty of up to three million won and could have their business suspended.The mandatory enforcement comes after the government tested the digitized registry at 16 facilities in Seoul, Incheon and Daejeon.