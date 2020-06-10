Health Minister Shares S. Korea's COVID-19 Experience at Int’l Health Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Health Minister Park Neung-hoo shared the country's experience in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in a virtual meeting of top health officials from 12 countries.The Ministry of Health and Welfare said that Park attended the teleconference chaired by British Health Minister Matt Hancock at around 10 p.m. Tuesday.In the meeting, Minister Park explained how the country has utilized its advanced digital technology in all stages of its antivirus efforts from testing, epidemiological investigations, treatment and quarantine measures.The minister also shared the nation's support system for efficient epidemiological investigations that trace the movements of confirmed patients and locate routes of new infections.In the meeting, Minister Park reportedly expressed hope that the international community will join forces not only in digital technology but in various other sectors, calling for global solidarity and cooperation for the post-COVID-19 era.