Foreign Minister Calls for Essential Exchanges among Nations Despite COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Tuesday called on countries to maintain essential people-to-people exchanges to boost the economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, Kang made the call during a videoconference with her counterparts from six countries, including Canada and Australia.The ministry said Kang proposed the countries further beef up cooperation in maintaining essential exchanges to maintain global supply chains and promote economic recovery while keeping up stable quarantine efforts.The minister reportedly said that South Korea has been making diplomatic efforts to enable necessary overseas travel by businesspeople and humanitarian workers, while leaving its borders open despite the pandemic.In addition, Kang said the COVID-19 vaccine should be developed as a "public good" for humankind, while stressing the importance of international cooperation in exploring ways for its "fair and stable" distribution.