Economy

S. Korea Ranks Seventh in OECD in Self-Employment Rate

Write: 2020-06-10 10:13:27Update: 2020-06-10 11:34:33

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea ranks seventh among 38 advanced and emerging economies in terms of self-employment, as a quarter of the country's workers are self-employed.

According to data by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) on Wednesday, 25-point-one percent of the country's workforce were self-employed in 2018, placing seventh among the 38 OECD member states. 

Self-employment is defined as the employment of employers, workers who work for themselves, members of producers' co-operatives, and unpaid family workers. 

Colombia topped the list with 52-point-one percent, followed by Greece with 33-point-five percent and Brazil with 32-point-five percent. Latin American countries mostly showed higher self-employment rates. 

The United States has the lowest self-employment rate at six-point-three percent.
