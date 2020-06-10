S. Korea's COVID-19 Cases Resurge by 50

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases have surged back up to 50 as sporadic clusters continued to emerge in the greater Seoul area.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Wednesday that the cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the nation reached eleven-thousand-902, including the latest figure from the 24-hour period ending 12 a.m.It is the first time in three days the daily hike hovered around 50 since it hit 57 on Sunday. A daily increase of 50 is the threshold for determining the success of the country’s eased quarantine regime, distancing in daily life.Forty-three of the new cases were community transmissions with 40 in the Seoul metropolitan area. The region has been reeling from infections linked to door-to-door businesses, sports facilities, church meetings and community centers. Gyeonggi Province reported 20 of the domestic infections, followed by Seoul at 12 and Incheon at eight.Meanwhile, the number of deaths from the virus rose by two to 276.