N. Korea Continues Hostile Rhetoric against S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The North’s state-run media and propaganda organizations have expressed strong hostility and discontent toward South Korean authorities after Pyongyang severed all inter-Korean communication lines in protest of defector-led leaflet campaigns in the South.The Rodong Sinmun, which is the official newspaper of the North’s ruling party, used strong words to express the country’s dissatisfaction with the South, saying the entire nation is burning with rage.It also covered a story about demonstrations held by the Korea Democratic Women’s Union on Tuesday in front of a museum that displayed wartime atrocities committed by U.S. forces during the Korean War.The paper carried photos of demonstrators holding signs that read defectors must be ripped apart to death as they are traitors and human scum.The paper said demonstrators expressed disgust over South Korean authorities condoning the rash acts of “scum,” apparently referring to North Korean defectors, and called for the complete collapse of inter-Korean ties.The North's propaganda agencies, on their part, denounced the South for selling itself out by being submissive to the U.S.