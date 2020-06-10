Moon Highlights Promoting Democratic Values in Economy, Everyday Life

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in highlighted promoting democratic values in the economic system and everyday life, marking the anniversary of the June 10 democratic protest against the military regime of Chun Doo-hwan.At a ceremony on Wednesday to commemorate the 1987 democratic movement that led to a constitutional revision that allowed citizens to elect the president, Moon said the nation will have to move toward bigger and diverse forms of democracy.The president said a sustainable and fair economy is part of a "practical democracy" that should be achieved beyond "systematic democracy." Stressing that democracy is the only way to bring peace and prosperity, Moon said the government will do its part to solidify democracy in everyday life.For the second year, the June 10 event was held in front of the Democracy and Human Rights Memorial Hall in Seoul, where many pro-democracy activists faced harsh police interrogations in the 1970s and 1980s.Nineteen people, including the parents of patriotic martyrs Park Jong-chul and Lee Han-yeol, were conferred orders of merit and national medals for their dedication toward the democracy movement.