Politics

S. Korea, US Conduct Combined Exercise with Missile Defense Systems

Write: 2020-06-10 13:13:21Update: 2020-06-10 14:10:35

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States recently conducted a combined exercise of their missile defense systems.

At a meeting of top commanders on Wednesday, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said joint training with the U.S. in the first half of the year, including the missile defense exercise, was carried out as planned.

According to the ministry, the training involved the allies exchanging missile detection data and integrating detection and interception capabilities on land, at sea and in the air against a presumed North Korean missile launch.

South Korea currently operates the Patriot missile defense system, while the U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) operates both the Patriot system and the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense(THAAD).

A military official, however, dismissed speculation that Seoul may join Washington and Tokyo's missile defense system, saying the latest training was conducted for Seoul and Washington to jointly counter North Korean missiles.
